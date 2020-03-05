|
|
Betty Jane nee Kendig York
1929 - 2020
It is with deep regret to announce the passing of Betty York, long time Petaluma resident, on Saturday February 29, 2020. Mrs. York was a native of Michigan, born near Detroit, then raised by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Chovich in San Bernardino. Betty graduated from University of Washington, then became a school teacher at Fort Irwin near Barstow, CA. There she met her husband Phillip York from San Francisco, whom she honored with a 50 year marriage. The Yorks raised their children in San Francisco, Mill Valley and Novato, with an interim of three years in Anchorage, Alaska. Betty taught school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Mill Valley. She was widowed in 2005, with the passing of Phillip, and subsequently made her home in Petaluma, where for 15 years she enjoyed many wonderful friendships.
Betty York is survived by her son Stephen York and her grandsons Kane York and Riley York. She will be greatly missed by loving members of her husband's family, Tom and Eileen Anderson of Santa Rosa and Mike and Becky Egan of Walnut Creek. She is warmly held in the hearts of her dearest friends of the Red Hats of Petaluma, Abby Lallas, Kit Foster, and many others.
Mass will be said in Mrs. York's honor at St James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma on March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2020