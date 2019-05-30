|
Billie Joyce Rawson
Passed away on May 20, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 89 years. Devoted wife of the late Troy Rawson. Beloved mother of Troy Leon Rawson (Terre) of Lindsborg, KS; David Rawson (Debbie); Thomas Ray Rawson (Roberta) of Whitehall, MT; Philip Rawson (Missy) of Redding; Larry Rawson (Hui); Debbie Adams (David); Cathy Casazza (Joel); Stephen Rawson (Barbara) of Kaufman, TX; and the late Joyce Elaine Wise of Albuquerque, NM. Adored grandmother of 27, great-grandmother of 39, and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Billie Joyce was born, reared and educated in Blooming Grove, TX. She and Troy married on May 24, 1946 in Texas and together they enjoyed over 68 years of marriage. Billie Joyce was truly a gifted and talented individual. She wrote many songs and played both the piano and the accordion. She was a skilled artist and won second prize at a Petaluma painting competition. Billie Joyce utilized her sewing and crafting expertise to make many rugs, quilts, and towels which she later sold at the Redding flea market. An accomplished seamstress, she worked for and retired from Laurali in Redding where she sewed beautiful ballgowns. She was outgoing and energetic and loved spending time with her friends. Above all, she cherished her family. She lovingly raised nine children to whom she gave every attention. Billie Joyce was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Service was held, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. Interment: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Rd., Igo, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on May 30, 2019