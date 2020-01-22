|
Carolee Van Bebber
Carolee Van Bebber lost her battle with pulmonary fibrosis on January 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home in Petaluma, California with family at her bedside.
Carolee was born to William O. Kroft and Gladys Faye Kroft (Moffit) of Penngrove. She was born in Ashland, Oregon on October 23, 1931 and grew up on the family chicken ranch in Penngrove, California. She attended Penngrove Elementary School and graduated from Petaluma High School in 1950. She married her high school sweet heart, Royce Van Bebber on August 27, 1950 in Petaluma.
During her high school years, Carolee was active in Rainbow Girls and was installed as Worthy Advisor in 1949. Shortly after graduating, she married and began raising her family of four. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always there for, not only her own children, but for many of their friends as well, several of whom considered her to be like a second mother.
As a young adult Carolee was active in the Petaluma Jaycees and Petaluma Women's Club. With her family and friends, she enjoyed spending time at Jago Bay, Clearlake and NorthStar at Tahoe. Favorite activities included boating, salmon fishing on the Pacific Coast and snow skiing at many western resorts, especially NorthStar. However, her real passion was golf, enjoying many years as a member of the Petaluma Golf and Country Club where she achieved the honor of Women's Club Champion in 1987. As a part of Women's Team Play, she traveled to, and competed at, many golf courses in the North Bay. Making a hole-in-one was an especially proud moment.
Carolee and her husband were avid RVers, taking many trips across the USA visiting family and friends. Their most memorable trips included travels through Alaska, Florida and New England to view fall colors. They also journeyed to Augusta, Georgia to attend the Master's Golf Tournament.
Her creative flair was expressed through photography, gardening and watercolor painting. She also enjoyed competitive games with family and friends, especially bridge and pinochle.
Carolee was preceded in death by her mother Gladys Faye Kroft, her father William O. Kroft, her sister Dolores Brazill, her brother Mark Kroft and her son Richard Van Bebber. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Royce L. Van Bebber, her brother William Kroft, her three children, Cynthia Johnson (Peter), Linda Garner (Gordon), Cheri Van Bebber (Dan Puffinburger) and her nine grandchildren, Tara Sloan, Peter Gaultney, Royce Van Bebber, Krissy Vaughn, Lindsay McIntyre, Heather Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Jay Puffinburger, Mark Puffinburger and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of Petaluma for their support. The compassion and respectful care of Savana, her hospice nurse and the rest of the team, was invaluable to both Carolee and her family during the final stages of her struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Dr. James Leoni, her Primary Care Physician who provided exceptional medical care and comfort.
A celebration of Carolee's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2020