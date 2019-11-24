|
Cathy Burns
Cathy Burns, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on November 12, 2019 following a long battle with multiple myeloma. Cathy died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She spent her final days visiting with family and friends, sharing meals and enjoying her favorite music and movies.
Cathy was born in Burlingame, California and spent her early years in San Bruno. Eventually her family moved to Pleasant Hill, Oregon, where she and her three brothers enjoyed small town life, riding horses and making lifelong friends. Cathy graduated from University of Oregon and lived and studied in both Mexico and Spain where she nurtured a lifelong passion for the Spanish language and culture. Cathy moved back to Santa Cruz where she worked for Social Security and met her future husband John. Cathy and John married in May 1986. In 2005, Cathy returned to school and earned a teaching certificate from Sonoma State University in 2006.
Cathy loved music, literature and movies. Despite having many favorite classic movies and musicians, she remained curious and never stopped seeking out new artists. She enjoyed going to see action and horror movies with her sons. Cathy enjoyed listening to music at home, as well as going to concerts with her husband John. She loved art and became an accomplished watercolor artist in her later years.
Cathy lived a life full of memories, laughter and love. Cathy never let her disease define her. Despite her diagnoses, she continued to teach for many years and took family vacations to Spain, Nicaragua, Cuba and, most recently, Costa Rica. She never stopped riding her beloved bicycle. She is preceded in death by her mother Marian and father Richard Jordan. She is survived by her husband John, sons Richard and Thomas, and her three brothers Dave (Ann), Doug (Kim) and Rick. She will be missed by us all and never forgotten.
Memorials are planned to take place in the spring in both Oregon and Petaluma. Cathy's family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019