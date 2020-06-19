A great caring person. Was a my scout leader and Sunday school teacher. May the
family have peace during this time in our savior....
Charles Bennett (Ben) Young
May 1, 1926 - June 4, 2020
Age 94 years.
Charles Bennett (Ben) Young was born May 1, 1926 at home in Santa Rosa, California to Charles Bennett Young Sr. and Louise (King) Young. He passed away peacefully at home in Novato, California surrounded by family. Ben is survived by his wife of 73 years Ellarene Young, son Charles Young (Sharon), and his daughters Gail Riggs (Priscilla Campbell) and Clarice Clark, as well as twelve grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. His brother Robert (Bob) Young and his parents preceded him in death. Ben was raised in Petaluma, California where he attended Wilson Grammar School, Petaluma Jr. High and Petaluma High School graduating in 1944.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the United States Navy Air Corp as an Aviation Radioman. Ben and Ellarene were married August 18, 1946. They raised their family in Petaluma until 1962 when they moved to Novato, California. Ben loved business! Ben and Ellarene owned and operated Novato Interiors for 15 years until purchasing Pini Hardware Novato in 1969. Ben was especially proud that Pini Hardware was not only passed down to the second generation but is now in the hands of the third and fourth generations of the Young Family. Ben was an active community member. He was the past president of the Novato Rotary Club and actively worked on Nova I and Nova II senior housing, a 50-year member of Rotary, and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Novato Hospital Board of Directors for seven years. He was a member of the Novato Human Needs Center Management Committee and served on the Board of Directors of the Novato Youth Center. He served as president of the Novato Chamber of Commerce (1982-1983) and president of the Downtown Novato Business Association. He was deeply humbled when in 1984 he was selected as the Novato Citizen of the Year.
Ben loved his faith and music. He was a member of Trinity Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Novato, and as a former member of First Baptist Church of Petaluma, he enjoyed singing in the choir and men's quartets. He was a member of the Petaluma Harmoneers in the 1950's. Ben was an accomplished musician in vocals and in the violin and oboe, playing with the Santa Rosa Symphony in his youth. When Ben retired from Pini Hardware in 1983, he and Ellarene enjoyed full time RVing. Their travels took them all over the country even as far as Newfoundland, Canada before eventually returning to their home in Novato. Ben lived a full and successful life in business, community, travels, music, family and his faith. He will be dearly missed.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful care given by everyone at Hospice. A special thank you to the staff of Valley Memorial Park. There will not be a service per Ben's request. If you desire, donations should be made in Ben's name to your favorite charity.
