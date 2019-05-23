Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Herb Dougan's residence
53 Wilson Hill Rd
Petaluma, CA
Cherie Gervais Obituary
Cherie Gervais
May 14, 2019
Cherie N. Gervais of Petaluma passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 surrounded by her dearest friends. She is survived by her sweetheart Herb Dougan of Petaluma, Dana O'Halloran of Rohnert Park, Tommie Salvadore and Vikki James of Petaluma. She is best known for being "The Doll Doctor" and owned Grandmother's Trunk Doll Hospital for many years in San Rafael. Cherie wanted people to remember her with smiles and laughter. She said, "if you remember me with tears, don't remember me hereafter". Her life celebration picnic will be held at Herb Dougan's residence, 53 Wilson Hill Rd., Petaluma on May 26th at noon. Chicken BBQ at 2 PM. Casual. Please bring side dish or desert and beverages.
"Life" by Cherie Gervais
As I grow older each day, And heartaches have melted away. The loves for which my youth once tried, No longer light the fires inside. I lift a thorny branch that hangs low, I smell the rose there, but leave it to grow, Adventure lacks the lure I once knew, When I had foolish dreams, and passions too.
I can still smile when I think of the past, When I placed so much importance on class, No more do I run against the wind so light, Or stay up all hours of the night, I'm no longer eager to peek in a nest, And never do I hide dust from a guest! I'm on a journey now, to meet the end, And lines on my face, I can no longer pretend. There's more silver in my hair today, And do you know what? It's never going away!
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on May 23, 2019
