Christopher Gerald Edwards
Christopher Gerald Edwards passed away in Waimanalo, HI, on the island of Oahu, Sunday June 9, 2019.
He was a devoted horticulturist specializing in rare and exotic plants, which brought him to Hawaii the last few months of his life. Christopher was also a passionate Bay Area public artist, his memorial to the Ghost Ship victims comforting many in the Emeryville Estuary. An extremely sensitive caring individual who spent much of his time serving his fellow Bay Area citizens, Christopher is being remembered for his generosity and dedication to improving life for others. His passion and devotion to his community members, including harm reduction services during celebrations, protests and other gatherings was to be commended and will be his legacy.
He was born and raised in Petaluma and attended Meadow Elementary, Kenilworth JH and graduated from Casa Grande HS. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Arizona University.
Christopher is survived by his siblings Candace Marie Harker of Petaluma and Zachary Mark Edwards of Santa Rosa and his loving parents Mark Arron Edwards of Cotati and Susan Marie Perkins of Santa Rosa.
Memorial services were held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' name to the Berkeley Free Clinic and The Ghost Ship Memoria are requested.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on June 27, 2019