Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM
New Life Christian Fellowship
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Falck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Falck


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Falck Obituary
Connie Falck
Connie Falck, 84, of Petaluma, CA passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Windsor Care Center of Petaluma.
Born on March 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Falck and Alice Falck (Fuller).
She was employed as a horticulturist for many years. She loved plants and gardening. She is survived by a sister, Anna Lavrischeff of Concord, CA, a brother, Erick Falck of Kuna, ID, and a brother, Gene Falck of Sharpsburg, MD. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Alexander, and Frederick.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at New Life Christian Fellowship in Petaluma.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from May 19 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.