Dallas Militello

I will miss Dallas.

On my way to the last High School Reunion I shared with my wife how I had hoped to see Dallas. Then to my pleasure there he was in the door way. He greeted my wife and I then went on to recall every Musical I was in and the roll I played. I was amazed. Dallas rallied an entire Class (1982) to be kind. To care for each other. He was our fried and our heart. Dallas was our blessing. We are so blessed to have had him influence us at such an impressionable time in our live.

I love you Dallas. I will always remember you.



Your friend forever.



Casey Towery



Casey Towery

Classmate