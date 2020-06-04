Dana Alan Owens

May 21, 1963 - May 15, 2020

Dana was born to Fred and Yvonne Owens on May 21, 1963 and on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 4:04pm the Lord called her home. She left her home in Willows and was on her way to Petaluma to spend the weekend with her boyfriend Rick Bien. Dana had a medical event and passed away while driving on I-5 near the town of Arbuckle. Her car left the road and came to rest on Gabby Rd. She left this world without pain, injury or fear.

Dana is survived by a daughter Amanda (Athena) Ramirez, her father Fred (Carole) Owens and her brothers and sisters, Jennifer (Kevin) Kroh, twin sister Denise (John) Brennick, Ann (John) Kennedy, Jason (Kristina) Owens, Dack Owens and Susan (John) Kelleher. She is preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne. Dana had a large family with over a twenty nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. A close-knit family of many aunts, uncles and cousins both near and far. Spending time with family was very important to her.

Dana was raised in Petaluma, CA and worked in the banking industry for many years. It was at the bank that she met and married Chon Ramirez and had a daughter, Amanda Kate. Amanda's father passed away in 1995 and Dana raised her primarily as a single mom. In 2001 Dana and Amanda moved to Willows and she quickly made friends and built a wonderful life for herself. She began work as a public servant working for the Glen County Farm Service Agency and in 2003 begin work at Glenn County Air Pollution Control District. Dana had also served on the Willows Planning Commission since March, 2019. Also a licensed esthetician, she owned and operated Skin Care by Dana.

Dana was passionate about travel, she loved two places; Maui and anywhere her boyfriend Rick wanted to go. If Dana was interested in something she researched and learned all she could about it. It was often said that Dana was the Maui Travel Specialist. She loved to go to garage sales looking for vintage pieces and antiques to decorate with. She also loved to cook, testing new and different recipes. Her latest passions were keto friendly desserts and pickling anything and everything. She loved to gather with her friends for pupus and cocktails, affectionately known among her friends as Liquor on the Lawn.

To know Dana was to love her. Dana was a faithful person and she prayed for those she loved and cared for. If you shared something with Dana that was troubling you, you immediately went on her prayer list. She was kind and compassionate, she was patient and true. Her home was a place of solitude and peace. Dana strived to always find true passion in life. She felt she had found that in her relationship with Rick. She was excited and looking forward to retirement and the next chapter.

We never know when God will call us home. But we are forever grateful for every day Dana was in our lives.

