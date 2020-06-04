Dana Alan Owens
Dana was born to Fred and Yvonne Owens on May 21, 1963 and on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 4:04pm the Lord called her home. She left her home in Willows and was on her way to Petaluma to spend the weekend with her boyfriend Rick Bien. Dana had a medical event and passed away while driving on I-5 near the town of Arbuckle. Her car left the road and came to rest on Gabby Rd. She left this world without pain, injury or fear.
Dana is survived by a daughter Amanda (Athena) Ramirez, her father Fred (Carole) Owens and her brothers and sisters, Jennifer (Kevin) Kroh, twin sister Denise (John) Brennick, Ann (John) Kennedy, Jason (Kristina) Owens, Dack Owens and Susan (John) Kelleher. She is preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne. Dana had a large family with over a twenty nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. A close-knit family of many aunts, uncles and cousins both near and far. Spending time with family was very important to her.
Dana was raised in Petaluma, CA and worked in the banking industry for many years. It was at the bank that she met and married Chon Ramirez and had a daughter, Amanda Kate. Amanda's father passed away in 1995 and Dana raised her primarily as a single mom. In 2001 Dana and Amanda moved to Willows and she quickly made friends and built a wonderful life for herself. She began work as a public servant working for the Glen County Farm Service Agency and in 2003 begin work at Glenn County Air Pollution Control District. Dana had also served on the Willows Planning Commission since March, 2019. Also a licensed esthetician, she owned and operated Skin Care by Dana.
Dana was passionate about travel, she loved two places; Maui and anywhere her boyfriend Rick wanted to go. If Dana was interested in something she researched and learned all she could about it. It was often said that Dana was the Maui Travel Specialist. She loved to go to garage sales looking for vintage pieces and antiques to decorate with. She also loved to cook, testing new and different recipes. Her latest passions were keto friendly desserts and pickling anything and everything. She loved to gather with her friends for pupus and cocktails, affectionately known among her friends as Liquor on the Lawn.
To know Dana was to love her. Dana was a faithful person and she prayed for those she loved and cared for. If you shared something with Dana that was troubling you, you immediately went on her prayer list. She was kind and compassionate, she was patient and true. Her home was a place of solitude and peace. Dana strived to always find true passion in life. She felt she had found that in her relationship with Rick. She was excited and looking forward to retirement and the next chapter.
We never know when God will call us home. But we are forever grateful for every day Dana was in our lives.
Psalms 139:13-16
For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb.
I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made your works are wonderful, I know that full well.
My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth.
Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
I was so blessed to have Dana as a life time friend. I met Dana when she came to work at my bank in Santa Rosa. I was instantly drawn to her smile, friendly personality and sense of humor. She was also a friend of my son, who passed away in 1995. Dana was there for me through my grief and sorrow.
She will forever remain in my heart. I absolutely know she and my Ronnie are laughing together in Heaven.God Bless her family, and may TIME SOON BE THEIR FRIEND.
Cindy Marcacci
Family
June 3, 2020
Sending the entire Owens clan our deepest condolences. Danas presence will always endure, as she left a legacy of beautiful relationships with all her caring family and friends.
Hugs to you all!
The Nelsons
Family
June 3, 2020
Dana was always around our house with my sister, when our family first moved to Petaluma we were in a twins group and we were dressed in Western clothes, and rode in the parade that year. We also had our picture in the Newspaper. Soft and Safe be thy resting place
Bryan Pettengill
Neighbor
June 2, 2020
What a beautifully written obituary! The Owens kids are my 2nd cousins. We shared the same grandmother on our moms side of the family. I was one of two Saturday babysitters, trading off every other Saturday with my sister while attending high school. The Owens kids mom, Yvonne, would dedicate a Saturday of shopping to each of the kids, one at a time - a solo date with mom! They were all very happy children raised in a very loving home. Its so good to see them on FB as happy adults. Dana and Denise as children were tight back then, and as identical twins, Im guessing they remained that way. Im sad that I didnt know Dana in all her many roles as an adult. I moved from Northern CA to AZ and lost touch with all my cousins while raising my own family. What I do know is, those kids being raised by Fred and Yvonne, and later by Carole, gave them a heart full of love for each other and others, and deep family roots being there for each other. Dana you are so very much missed by all of those who knew you and loved you. Rest In Peace cousin.❤
Kathy Gouze (Hyatt)
Family
June 2, 2020
I didnt know Dana very well, but she would often pop in to visit with Kristine when I was getting my hair cut. She was always bubbly, cheerful, and full of life. She proceeded my time on the Planning Commission, and was well spoken of by other Commissioners. Her impact on others, her family, friends, and our town will be missed. RIP Dana ❣
Shirley Benningfield
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
It was always so nice to run into Dana. She was so upbeat and friendly. She will be missed!
heather thompson
Friend
June 2, 2020
People just don't come any Sweeter n Gooder...than Dana ..always such a Sweetheart to be around ...lots of great memories growing up with her n all the rest of the Lil Freddies...love n will miss you Dana dear ...so thankful for our friendship ...love Jimmy Baby
Jim Silvers
June 2, 2020
Truly a lovely person inside and out. Her sense of calm helped others, and her warmth radiated the world. She will be missed .
Karen Colombo
Friend
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the Owens Family. Though I haven't been in contact in quite sometime I grew on the Eastside of Petaluma and I shared some of my fondest memories with Dana but Jennifer (my class of 77 Casa alum) also Dak and Jason. It's been so long I know I left someone out. Again my condolences and here's hope that Dana's resting peacefully.
Sincerely John Parker
John Parker
Friend
June 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Julie Benitou
June 2, 2020
Dana owens was the sweetest women i know.Always had a smile on her face.
I have fond memories from childhood growing up around the blick from her family.I lived on Glenwood dr.We had many childhood fun times with her and her sisters.
May you rest in peace Dana.
Always your friend
Jackie ontiveros
Jackie ontiveros
Friend
June 1, 2020
Fred, Denise, Amanda and family, our deepest condolences for your loss. Dana is going to be enormously missed by all those whose lives she touched with her kindness and caring nature. We are thinking of you all during this difficult time. Sending love and hoping that you find strength in your sweet memories of Dana.
Dee Azure & Marlene Stilwell
Friend
June 1, 2020
Sending hugs and many prayers for all of you. Love to all.
Pam Johnson
Friend
June 1, 2020
ending my heartfelt sympathies to this family.. Dana was a caring and loving woman and I feel blessed to have had her in my life, as well as the rest of the family...thinking of each of you at this time and sending you love, hugs and strength.. God bless.. Ann And family
Ann peterson
Friend
June 1, 2020
Dana was an amazing person. She truly was one of the nicest people I have ever met. Denise, my heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May Dana rest in peace. She will be missed.
Cathy Cutlup
Friend
June 1, 2020
To know her was to love her and admire her. She taught me so much about kindness and compassion for others. Any time we want to know something, we went to Dana knowing she would research it for us or plan our next adventure. She had a smile could light up a room and and was always up to try something new. I will miss our afternoon visits in the shop, our liquor on the lawn with all our friends, and you were the best traveling partner ever ! Thankful every day we crossed paths in the little town of Willows ♥ and you will forever hold a special place in my heart !
Love to the Owens family
Kristine Schouten
Friend
June 1, 2020
Not enough words could explain how kind she was. So sorry for your loss.
Lisa Smith
Family
June 1, 2020
Wow what a beautiful eulogy to Dana and what a Beautiful Heart. I have not seen you ladies much since high school except at a reunion or two but I always have remembered you both as caring ladies with beautiful hearts and souls.
Sorry for your families loss of her Beautiful Soul and being. This earth has lost a Wonderful and Beautiful Soul. RIP Dana ❤
Marci Allee
Classmate
June 1, 2020
Denise and family, Im sending my deepest condolences for you loss. My heart and prayers go out to you all. May she Rest In Peace and watch over you as a special angel in heaven ❤
Karen Torres
Friend
