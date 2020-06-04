Danny boy - my roommate of 16 years - I loved you all that time and I still love you now. Way too many good to mention but not so many that I will ever forget you for the reat of my life. A true brother to me, a true soul mate, God rest your soul and may you lie in peace. I miss you intensely.
Daniel (Danny) Kirk Eastman
Daniel (Danny) Kirk Eastman passed away, at home, in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Dan was 56. He was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all who knew him. He was highly intelligent, a voracious reader, who had a lifelong love and extensive knowledge of music and sports. Dan loved animals, especially his kitty Chloe, being with friends and telling and hearing funny stories. Dan was a fighter who never gave up, who always did his best. Dan loved God, Judi and the ocean.
Dan was born on January 20, 1964 in Petaluma, California. He was raised in Southern California and at the age of 18, moved back to Petaluma. He was a die-hard Dodger fan who shared his baseball passion with his dear friend Joe Critchett.
Dan had unquestionable love for his devoted soulmate of 18 years, Judi Mitchell, who was also his best friend and partner in his restaurant, DeSchmire, in Petaluma. Dan was a talented chef who specialized in French cuisine. Dan and Judi planned to marry when he was well. Though it was never made official, they were husband and wife in the best sense of the words.
Judi was by his side at the time of his passing. Dan called Judi his "Beloved" and often said that she saved his life. He is survived by uncle and aunt, Ray and Milly Nizibian, cousins Nora, Toni, Matt and Mark, parents Ray and Barb, sister Dayna and brother Dave and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made, in Dan's name, to the American Heart Association.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jun. 4, 2020.