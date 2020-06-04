Oh, Danny how I will miss you. So many memories and things I want to say. For starters working together for 20 years in a crazy business of ok, good, great, and awesome nights. I remember the first day of work, I did not know that is was possible to whip cream wrong, chop

parsley wrong and that I should know what a Talmousse was?

Wondering if I was going to return when leaving 'out back' you said, good job - it gets easier. It did, thanks to you. I so enjoyed our late night conversations about the world, food, sports, family and yes politics! That was our most lively topic! I can only imagine that conversation today!

Danny was a heart of gold, a quick wit of course because he had a great sense of humor and a great zest for learning more.

I wish I had a picture but for every day and many years I walked into work and there he were standing at the stove doing all the prep work.. and it was, hello 'Shelly' its going to be a

'grand' night tonight. He was grand and he was and is the only one that I allow to call me Shelly.

I will miss our phone calls ( so will my mom because you always called her first to see if I had the same number and you know i did you liked to talk with her and she loved that!.. me too.)

My sympathy goes to your family and thank you Judy, for being there. He adored you.

.



Michele Baker