Daniel Kirk (Danny) Eastman
Daniel (Danny) Kirk Eastman
Daniel (Danny) Kirk Eastman passed away, at home, in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Dan was 56. He was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all who knew him. He was highly intelligent, a voracious reader, who had a lifelong love and extensive knowledge of music and sports. Dan loved animals, especially his kitty Chloe, being with friends and telling and hearing funny stories. Dan was a fighter who never gave up, who always did his best. Dan loved God, Judi and the ocean.
Dan was born on January 20, 1964 in Petaluma, California. He was raised in Southern California and at the age of 18, moved back to Petaluma. He was a die-hard Dodger fan who shared his baseball passion with his dear friend Joe Critchett.
Dan had unquestionable love for his devoted soulmate of 18 years, Judi Mitchell, who was also his best friend and partner in his restaurant, DeSchmire, in Petaluma. Dan was a talented chef who specialized in French cuisine. Dan and Judi planned to marry when he was well. Though it was never made official, they were husband and wife in the best sense of the words.
Judi was by his side at the time of his passing. Dan called Judi his "Beloved" and often said that she saved his life. He is survived by uncle and aunt, Ray and Milly Nizibian, cousins Nora, Toni, Matt and Mark, parents Ray and Barb, sister Dayna and brother Dave and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made, in Dan's name, to the American Heart Association.

Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Accord Cremation & Burial Services
535 W Lambert Rd Ste C
Brea, CA 92821
(714) 529-9673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Danny boy - my roommate of 16 years - I loved you all that time and I still love you now. Way too many good to mention but not so many that I will ever forget you for the reat of my life. A true brother to me, a true soul mate, God rest your soul and may you lie in peace. I miss you intensely.
R
E
E
R
Matt
Friend
June 1, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
May 31, 2020
Danny or DKE as I called him is the nicest man on earth always helping the underdog - I met Danny when we were teenagers around 1976 at a party at Uncle Ray's house - When Dan Came North he Bleed Dodger Blue - We would spend the winter counting down the days until spring training I think we went at least 8 years in a row even the strike year of 1994 - We would always bet on the Giants Dodgers games & Pizza was always shared by the winner - Dan was the first person to use the word Kaboom that made sense - Music was always part of or friendship The Emerald by Thin Lizzie was or fight song - Our Friendship proved that a Giants fan & a Dodgers fan can be and are best Friends Joe Critchett
Joe Critchett
Friend
May 31, 2020
My heart breaks for Judi and every person who loved Dan; he was my brother-in-law, in every sense of the word. He made my sister, happy and was a perfect Yin to her Yang.
Dan and I bonded over the paranormal and haunting of places. We had many a conversation about it.
I loved that Dan was a chef, because I love to cook and bake. Having his food allergies and still being able to produce quality meals always dumbfounded me. How did he manage that? He had a great instinct.
Dan was kind, gentle and such a caring man, the world has lost a good soul. I know Dan's in Heaven, watching over Judi, their kitty, Chloe and making sure her heartbreak doesn't consume her. Dan is now her Guardian Angel, forever protecting her until they meet again.
I'm here, Judi. I love you.
Donna R Mitchell
Family
May 31, 2020
Danny became an even better man as he dealt with his illnesses. He never complained and did his best to shine on a daily basis. My Lammie will forever be in my heart and soul. We were Yin and Yang and I was proud to be part of his life. I could not have asked for anyone better than Dan. He was a loving, considerate and a great man. Rest in Peace, my Lammie. You are never forgotten. Till we meet again. I Love You.
Judi Mitchell
Spouse
May 31, 2020
Danny was always a burst of sunshine. I had the honor of being Dannys hairdresser for many years, years ago. He always had a smile on his face and fun stories to tell. He will be missed by many.
Thoughts and prayers to Dannys family and friends.
Nancy Grossi
Friend
May 30, 2020
Oh, Danny how I will miss you. So many memories and things I want to say. For starters working together for 20 years in a crazy business of ok, good, great, and awesome nights. I remember the first day of work, I did not know that is was possible to whip cream wrong, chop
parsley wrong and that I should know what a Talmousse was?
Wondering if I was going to return when leaving 'out back' you said, good job - it gets easier. It did, thanks to you. I so enjoyed our late night conversations about the world, food, sports, family and yes politics! That was our most lively topic! I can only imagine that conversation today!
Danny was a heart of gold, a quick wit of course because he had a great sense of humor and a great zest for learning more.
I wish I had a picture but for every day and many years I walked into work and there he were standing at the stove doing all the prep work.. and it was, hello 'Shelly' its going to be a
'grand' night tonight. He was grand and he was and is the only one that I allow to call me Shelly.
I will miss our phone calls ( so will my mom because you always called her first to see if I had the same number and you know i did you liked to talk with her and she loved that!.. me too.)
My sympathy goes to your family and thank you Judy, for being there. He adored you.
.
Michele Baker
