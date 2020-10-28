Dave Groves

August 17, 1943 - October 17, 2020

Dave Groves was born in Chicago in 1943. His family moved to Tam Valley in Marin Co. after World War II, and after graduating from Tamalpais High in 1961, he joined the Navy. He was proud of his service to his country on the USS Mauna Kea, serving until 1966. In 1968 a freak tree trimming accident caused Dave to lose the use of his legs, but his heart and mind remained strong. He worked hard to rehab from his accident and studied to become a dental lab technician. He was very good at his craft. Dave moved to Petaluma and bought his house on F Street in 1977.

Dave was known and loved by many people in Sonoma County. Often he could be found pushing his wheel chair around Petaluma, or training (for one of his many 26 mile wheel chair marathon races) on Old Adobe Road. He traveled to Hawaii often to race and relax.

Dave loved to fish for salmon and had a great respect for the sea. He loved sprint cars and sprint car races. He loved his house ("cabin" as he called it), his neighbors and his many friends. Dave was a strong man who took pride in his work. He was admired for the way he overcame his disability. The people who knew Dave Groves will never forget him.



