David Henry McCulloughDavid Henry McCullough (Sonny) cherished father, grandpa, papa Dave, brother, uncle, and true friend passed peacefully at home on May 12, surrounded by family. Dave was born March 3, 1937 in Petaluma, was raised in Bloomfield CA, and lived his entire life in the Petaluma, Marshall, and Pt. Reyes area. He was a cattleman; driving hay trucks, a gifted herdsman, and spent the last 30 years hauling cattle with his much-loved truck and cattle trailer. He loved being on the road and socializing with ranchers, auction yard staff and owners, many of whom he knew most of his life.He was a hard worker, taking his last load of cattle only 3 weeks before passing. You could not slow this man down!Dave loved rodeos and when he could not get to them, he was watching them on TV. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting with family and friends. He also loved old western movies and shows, the older the better! He enjoyed watching the fights with his grandsons and could call the winner as well as the judges. A true classic country music fan (for him there really was no other music), he attended concerts his entire life and saw many of the legends. Breakfasts, lunches, and dinners at the twin Oaks, Washoe House and Dinucci's with friends, were always the highlight of his day. Dave was preceded in death by his parents David & Emily McCullough, his brother Albert McCullough (Bernadette), daughters Karen Costa (Bruce) and Debbie Deveau (David). David is survived by his children; Kathy McCullough-Stroke (Cliff), Dianah Kralka (Kenny), David McCullough (Sue), Edward McCullough (Debi), (10) grandchildren, (10) great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Zimmerman (Mervyn), Kathleen Sartori (d. Rome), Emily Del Curto (Lee), Evelyn Madson (d. Roy), numerous nephew and nieces, and many loyal and loving friends. The family offers their heartfelt gratitude to son-in-law Cliff, Carol Horick, Dr. Choe, Lori Messer and Hospice of Petaluma for the loving care given to Dave.Thanks to Bill Zimmerman and Joni Mattos for their love and support, hauling with dad, and taking a load when he could not. You enabled him to have his purpose right to end. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local FFA or 4-H in Dave's name.