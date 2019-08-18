|
Diana Sue Hill Crockett
1947 - 2019
So well known for her creative, vivacious and always loving personality; and smiling and friendly demeanor with anyone she met; Diana Hill Crockett touched the lives of her close and extended family; to a wide range of friends from her native Petaluma; to the Sacramento area; to the Monterey Peninsula, specifically Pacific Grove and Carmel Valley Village; as well as anybody she met and had a chance to interact.
Diana's creativity was breathtaking and included acting with her esteemed artist, set designer and theater director/writer/actor husband Carey Crockett at his and Max Robert's The Unicorn Theater from its start in 1983, and also at MPC and the Forest Theater; as well as weaving on her large loom; glass-blowing in making beaded bracelets; photographer; story writer; pen-drawings; pottery; pillow-maker; baby blanket-maker; and started and operated her rubber stamp company called N.I.C.E Stamps.
In many ways she had a very extended family as manager of The Camera Exchange in Pacific Grove in the 1980s and her 23 years at Carmel Valley Video.
She was also a singer; sewer; creative cook; wood-worker; swimmer; hiker; whimsical dresser; positive thinker; and mostly a giver of her talents, time, friendship and creative world.
Diana, who passed away on August 7, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, was a 12th generation American from the distinguished Fairbanks family and a fifth generation member of the Hill family who helped establish the city of Petaluma.
She had an incredibly tight, loving and inspiring relationship and unbreakable bond with her middle sister Margaret, with the two of them conversing and laughing daily, mailing a wide range of items to each other weekly or bi-monthly, and taking numerous trips together.
Along with Margaret, Diana was a shining light and constant communicator with their precious younger sister Melissa.
Diana, who was a lover of anything Disneyland related, was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jean Ann Hill; second husband, Ron Johnson; and first cousins DB (Dolph) Hill and Donna Hill Martin.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life for 36 years, Carey Crockett; her devoted loving sisters Margaret Hill-Serafini (Steven) and Melissa Hill Spease (David); daughters Koren Lester and Josie (Chuck) Pelch; son-in-law Bob Why; grandchildren Cierra (Tommy) Ervie; Brandi Why; Dylan Why and Randi Pelch; great-grandchildren; Madison, Charly, Benji, and Chance; and many adored nieces and nephews.
"She was such an amazing woman – she always had a smile and a glow about her that was contagious," said her daughter Josie.
"As her immediate family we must say that we are grateful to all her friends and family for the overwhelming love you have for her," added her sister Margaret." It has and is helping us to cope with this heartbreaking loss."
Husband Carey stated, "Her gift was her life's enthusiasm, wide-open arms, smile, optimism and humor, which is ultimately impossible to extinguish. Bye Babe…catch up with you at the appointed time…I may be a little late…As usual."
Honoring Diana Crockett, any donations may go to: Montage Health Foundation, 40 Ryan Court, Suite 200, Monterey, CA 93940, Givetochomp.org.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019