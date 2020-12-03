Diane PetersonDiane Peterson (Sharon Diane Misasi), 75, of Petaluma, CA, formerly of Oakdale, CA, died at home peacefully October 8, 2020 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 26, 1944, in Los Angeles, CA to Mike Misasi and Beverly Yvonne (Jerry) Pricolo; she has three sisters; Toni (Dave) Boyle, Nickie (Sanford) Fox, and Kathy Pricolo. Diane was raised in Stockton, CA where she graduated high school. She began her family in Stockton with then husband Harry Costa. She soon moved to Escalon after marrying Harold "Pete" Peterson with whom she raised her two sons Rick and Dan (Lori) Costa both of Colorado; his three sons: Bob (Yen), Phil, and Les Peterson of the San Joaquin Valley and their daughter Stefanie (Manuel) Molina of Petaluma, CA. Waterskiing was a family favorite activity where weekends were spent at Woodward Reservoir, summer vacations at Clear Lake, and they had a vacation home at Lake McClure. Since music filled the home, Diane and Pete annually attended the Sacramento Music Festival and often the Pismo Beach Jazz Jubilee where they loved to dance. They enjoyed traveling and frequented Hawaii, travelled up and down the west coast to Vancouver BC, the east coast, and Europe, as well as, visiting family in Colorado and Kansas. Diane was an avid reader and she remained involved in a book club until her death. Diane worked at Escalon Packers cannery several seasons and retired from the Escalon Post Office after a 26-year career. In retirement, she volunteered at Petaluma Valley Hospital until 2019. Diane is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, six children, three sisters, 13 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future when COVID restrictions are lifted. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.