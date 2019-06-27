|
Dona Ruth White
July 5, 1928 - June 20, 2019
Dona White, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 20th, 2019, surrounded by many of her close family, and family is what she was the most proud of in her life. Dona was born in San Jose, CA in 1928 to parents Ruth and Donald Colclough. Two years later, the first of two brothers was born, Jim, who has since predeceased her. Her youngest brother, Ray E. was at her bedside when she passed. Dona lost her father at the very early age of five, to a tragic trucking accident and was primarily raised by her mother. Due to the great depression, Dona's family had to move quite a bit. She lived in Suisun, Sebastopol, Petaluma, San Francisco, back to San Jose, and eventually ended up in Vallejo.
Dona graduated from Vallejo High School in 1946. In 1950, Dona married the love of her life, Ray White, in Vallejo, CA and they raised four children: Ronda, Jenny, Dale, and Don. Dona lost her husband in 1979 to a brain tumor but remained dedicated to Ray for the rest of her life.
Dona loved cooking, baking, canning, and sewing quilts for her grandchildren. Dona had a great love for the outdoors, especially redwood trees, camellias, and apple trees. Dona was a faithful servant to God and to her community. After retiring, Dona volunteered at the Soup Kitchen for COTS; Angel Cookies for College Students; the Petaluma Food Bank; Christmas Cheer; Church Youth Group Ski Trips; Church Office; Stephen Ministries; Two Congressional Campaigns; and the Merrill Gardens Newsletter. She lived at Merrill Gardens until she passed away.
Besides her four children, Dona is survived by three of her four children's spouses: Peter, Shelly, and Judy (Ronda's spouse, Chuck, predeceased Dona). Dona is also survived by ten grandchildren, whom they referred to as "Mamo": Megan, Erin, Kari, Luke, Chris, Kristina, Chelsy, Caitlyn, Tucker, and Alex; and six great-grandchildren: Sari, Elle, Kolby, Juliet, Savannah, and Eve; and two step great-grandchildren: Gavin, and Kaiya.
A memorial service is planned for July 29th at First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on June 27, 2019