Donna L. MacKenzie
Passed away on October 4, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA at the age of 73 years, surrounded with love. A life-long resident of Petaluma, Donna was the devoted mother of Jennifer Soper (Will) of Petaluma and Elizabeth Wheeler of Susanville. Beloved grandmother of Mackenzie, Jaxon, Bailey, Kristina, Glenn and Richard. Adored daughter of the late Jen and Frank Catelli and William Inwood. Loving daughter-in-law of the late Catherine and Glenn MacKenzie.
Donna graduated from Petaluma High School in 1963 and earned her bachelor's degree from Hayward State University. A gifted and cherished teacher, Donna provided a welcoming classroom for all to feel safe, befriending many students and their families during her lengthy teaching career. Donna first taught in San Anselmo, returning to Petaluma to teach at Cinnabar Elementary, Petaluma Adult Ed and most recently at San Antonio High School. History was her favorite subject and if you asked her students, her second favorite subject was learning about the students themselves, always inspiring them to do their best.
A community volunteer her whole life, Donna gave her time to youth sports, PTA, the American Cancer Society and was a 30-year member of the Petaluma Community Guild.
Donna was the heart of her family, putting others first before herself to make sure everyone was together. Full of advice and a speaker of history and tradition, she imparted it on all that she could, especially her children and grandchildren. She opened her home to many, as a teacher and mother, consummate entertainer and loving soul, her home was the central landing spot for generations. Her dear friends Janet Althouse, Marlene Baxman, Babs Brody, Audrey Muelrath, and the late Joan Silva were pillars in her life.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Please consider wearing something blue to honor Donna; it was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a memorial contribution to the Donna MacKenzie Memorial Fund for San Antonio High School, c/o Petaluma Educational Foundation, 200 Douglas Street, Petaluma, CA 94952 or www.pefinfo.com. Private Inurnment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019