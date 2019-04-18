Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Doreen McDonald
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
35 Liberty St.
Petaluma, CA
1959 - 2019
Doreen Y. McDonald Obituary
Doreen Y. McDonald
Passed away April 14, 2019 in Petaluma, CA, beloved wife of Barry D. McDonald, and loving mother of Andrea McDonald and Matthew McDonald. Devoted daughter of Bob Adiego and the late Darlene Adiego. Dear sister of Tony (Jolene) Adiego and Denise (Ben) Tarango. Cherished daughter-in-law of Evelyn McDonald and the late Stanley McDonald, and sister-in-law of Cindy McDonald. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Doreen was born in Groton, CT and reared and educated in Petaluma, graduating from Petaluma High School in 1978. She worked as the office manager for Dr. Richard Gaston for more than 20 years. Her love for life, beautiful smile and warm heart will be missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. Private inurnment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma or to the .
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
