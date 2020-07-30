1/1
Dorothy Cochrane
Dorothy Cochrane
The Cochrane and Raymond family heritages run deep in Petaluma history. We all lost a jewel of a woman on July 23rd, 2020, with the death at age 98, of Dorothy Cochrane Erickson Derby Toone. She was born on July 16, 1922 in Petaluma. Our beloved 'Dottie' led a rich life and will be missed by all. She is survived by her four children Jan Fayle, Pam Winter, Kris Filon and Kim Erickson. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also cherish her memory.

Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
Dottie on the Colorado River
Here is Mom just a few months before she left us. Being on her jet ski was one of her loves. Thank you Kim for giving her the gift of many rides on the river.
Kris
Daughter
July 28, 2020
I was very blessed to have her as my mom. Throughout my life she always encouraged me and let me know how much she loved me. She was ready to go and as her great-granddaughter told her, “have fun in heaven “.
Jan Fayle
Family
July 28, 2020
Our mother lived life to its fullest and how she chose for all of her 98 years. She was unapologetically ‘Dottie’. As one of her grand daughters has said, ‘the world has lost a bit of its glimmer’. She will be missed deeply by us all.
Kris
Daughter
