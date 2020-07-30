Dorothy Cochrane

The Cochrane and Raymond family heritages run deep in Petaluma history. We all lost a jewel of a woman on July 23rd, 2020, with the death at age 98, of Dorothy Cochrane Erickson Derby Toone. She was born on July 16, 1922 in Petaluma. Our beloved 'Dottie' led a rich life and will be missed by all. She is survived by her four children Jan Fayle, Pam Winter, Kris Filon and Kim Erickson. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also cherish her memory.



