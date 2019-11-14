|
Ethel Ramatici Matteri
Ethel was born in1926 to Charles Ramatici and Lillian Elzi Ramatici. Her grandparents were Ritha Rasmussen (Denmark); Anton Elzi, Marta Spaletta and Charles Ramatici (Switzerland), who settled in Petaluma in the late 1800s. She was very proud of being a multi-generation Petaluman.
She was raised with her brother Vernon on a dairy ranch. In her school years, Ethel was active in sports, singing, and volunteering. She was an actress in the high school play, sang in operettas, and graduated from PHS in 1944. During World War II, she and her friends volunteered as Hospitality Hostesses. She was President of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, and modeled for Denton's and Carither's stores. She became a secretary at M. Vonsen Feed Company for many years.
She enjoyed 64 years of marriage with John A. Matteri, who predeceased her. She knew John from riding the school bus, but they started dating after John returned from the Navy. She and a girlfriend, Mary Bordessa, were having a milkshake at Carmer's on Kentucky Street when John came in with his brother Charlie. They started dating, and married in June 1948. She designed the family home, which was built by John and his friends. They put up solar panels in the 1970s. They raised three daughters, and held many parties for family and friends. She was active with PTA and volunteered with the local 4-H Club teaching home economics. Every summer she planned a vacation, usually camping in National and State Parks, although once it was a trip to Washington, D.C. Ethel was a Family Archivist and Historian before genealogy sites were available. She compiled family trees for herself and her husband, and charted their ancestry back to 1580.
She became a secretary for Harcourt Publishing Company. She served for many years as a volunteer at Kaiser Medical Center in Petaluma. She loved being a member of the Petaluma Woman's Club, along with her mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Golden Girls alumni club and the Petaluma Ski Club ladies group. She and John traveled extensively to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
She participated in the Petaluma Veteran's Day Parade for several years, representing the Hospitality Hostesses. She had a beautiful voice and sang with the choral group Harmoneers & Harmonettes, and enjoyed line dancing, golf and reading. Ethel was an artist (her mother was an oil painter), filling books with detailed sketches and lovely drawings. Her preferred medium was charcoal and colored pencils. She had a wonderful smile and saw every stranger as a new friend. Everyone loved Ethel!
We want to thank all of her caregivers during the past two years, especially Kelly, Kisa, Michelle, and all the wonderful providers at Taking the Journey. Also, her earlier caregivers including Princella, Ritha, and Susan. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice of Petaluma, who bestowed much appreciated help during her last six months.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Matteri, Cheryl Coldiron (Alan) and Robin Danskin (Gary), her four grandchildren (Justin Coldiron, Devin Coldiron, Megan Danskin Shane, Pam Danskin Nelson and three great-grandchildren (all of Sacramento), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. When she turned 90, she was celebrated at a wonderful party in her honor. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The Vigil will be on November 19 at 6:30 at Parent Sorensen of Petaluma. The funeral will be held at St James Catholic church at 10:30 on November 20.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Nov. 14, 2019