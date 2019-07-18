|
Evelyn Karsevar
Evelyn Karsevar died peacefully on May 19, 2019, at home in Cedarville, where she lived with her daughter. She was 95.
Evelyn was born December 4, 1923 in Petaluma to A.W. and Alice Baker, the youngest of four children.
She and her family took many trips throughout the west, across the country, and across the ocean to Europe and Scandinavia. The Baker family had summer cottages in Rio Nido and she spent many wonderful summers there, enjoying the Russian River beaches and resorts in their heyday.
A horseback rider, Evelyn belonged to the Petaluma Riding and Driving club.
She graduated from Petaluma High School in 1941 and San Francisco State in 1945, and returned to Petaluma to teach.
She met future husband Leonard at a Petaluma dance for servicemen; he was stationed at Two Rock Ranch Station. They were married in 1946 and settled in Petaluma.
She was a co-organizer and director of the Petaluma Parent Nursery School, also organizer and charter member of the Petaluma AAUW.
She worked at the old Petaluma library in the children's section with Doris Cole.
After their children were grown, she went back to teaching, substituting at every school in Petaluma, until they moved to Upland in the late 1970s, where Leonard worked as an administrative law judge, and she held various teaching and reading specialist positions in the area.
Evelyn and Leonard retired in the 1990s, leading a quiet life, with some trips, and when Leonard died in 2007, Evelyn lived with her daughter in Angwin, and moved with her to Cedarville in 2017.
Evelyn was a trained vocalist, singing with bands, choruses and choirs, and at weddings and funerals in Sonoma County. She downplayed her artistic ability, but she was an excellent seamstress and could create couture type outfits from just a drawing.
She is survived by son, Alan Karsevar of Spokane, daughter, Elaine Elder of Cedarville, grandchildren, Alice Karsevar, Mason Karsevar, Toby Elder, Violet Elder, Tuan Karsevar, Jackie Bassman, and nephews Tom Baker, Winton Baker, David Baker, John Baker and Brad Baker.
She was buried at Ft. Bidwell cemetery, with Leonard's ashes, on May 29, the date of their anniversary.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on July 18, 2019