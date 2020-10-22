1/1
Evelyn Margaret Matteri
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Margaret Matteri
Evelyn Margaret Matteri, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 94 in the comfort of her home. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Antonette Kasovich, her brother, Tom Kasovich, and her husband of sixty-four years, Charles Matteri. She is survived by her twin sister, Jeanette Danskin, her sister-in-law Nancy Kasovich, and her children: Kathy Ficco (Mark), Susan Curwen (Bob), Marie Russell (Don), Linda Lansdowne (Steve), Peggy Perkins (Frank), and David Matteri (Diane); her grandchildren: Danny (Lisa), Gino, (Brenda), Amarette, and Charise Ficco (Dante); Darcy Curwen (Krista), Stephanie Mackanic (Mike), Roselle Curwen (Ryan), Vanessa Curwen (Mike), and Chelsea Curwen (Cody); Shelby Neubauer (Adam), Candace Clapp (Joe) and Corrinne Russell (Colin); Ryan (Renee), Courtney, and Stephanie Lansdowne; Carly, Drew, and Jesse Perkins; Steve Rose, Dina McCarthy (Joe); twenty beloved great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn grew up in Petaluma and kept an active social calendar with neighborhood friends. During World War II she did clerical work at Hamilton Field and PG&E, before meeting her husband Charlie at a local dance. Evelyn was the rock of her family, keeping the ranch, meals, and children's activities running smoothly each day. She always put her family first and lent a helpful hand to loved ones without complaint. Evelyn balanced familial duties with volunteering at the St. Vincent Mother's Club and St. James Altar Society. She enjoyed regular gambling trips to Reno and Boomtown, and explorations throughout Europe with Charlie. Evelyn hosted lively parties filled with laughter, delicious food, poker, and dancing. Her grandchildren loved her hot cakes and regarded them as the ultimate breakfast treat. In recent years she enjoyed painting, reading comics, and visiting with family. She never lost her fiery spirit and quick wit—her work ethic, love, and commitment to family was unparalleled. She lived life to the fullest and will forever be our Only Ev.
Services for the family were held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with entombment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 19, 2020

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
October 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
October 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 18, 2020
Early memories grow to later appreciations.
Pat Griffin
October 16, 2020
A life well lived, appreciated, condolences to all the family
Roger Cameron
Family
October 16, 2020
Kathy, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family!
John Cerini
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved