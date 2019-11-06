|
|
Fontilla L. Chiara
Fontilla Chiara passed away at home in Petaluma, CA, November 2, 2019, wife of the late Joseph Chiara. Loving mother of Pete (Becky) Chiara, Claudette (James) Prettyleaf, Robert Chiara, the late Michael Chiara, Jerry Chiara and Toni Chiara. Dear mother-in-law of Ruby and Toy. Cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of five. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
A native of Plainview, Texas, Fontilla was reared and educated in Texas, completing her nurse's training. She served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy during WWII. A Petaluma area resident for 68 years, she worked as an RN at Hillcrest Hospital and later for 16 years at Sonoma State University.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service, Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma. Visitation at the mortuary is 12:00 PM Friday.
Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to a Veterans organization of your choice.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019