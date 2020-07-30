1/1
Francey Midgley
1949 - 2020
Francey Midgley
December 22, 1949 - July 18, 2020
Francey E. Midgley, a heart of gold and a never ending smile, passed away July 18th, 2020 at her residence in Orland California at the age of 70. She was born in Petaluma, California on December 22, 1949 to parents Elec and Gladys St. George. Francey grew up in Petaluma's liberty district on their self-sufficient farm. After high school she went on to beauty college getting her cosmetology license, then on to being a stewardess for United Airlines. She then met the love of her life Ed Midgley and were married three months later. They were married for 38 years, in that time raised two kids, developed multiple properties, and built lots of different businesses together in Orland. Ed passed in 2014.
Francey enjoyed riding horses, going to the ocean, and driving through mountains of trees. Her hobbies were collecting rocks, growing succulents, and she was a very artistic person, loved to paint and craft. But her family was the highlight of her life. Francey is survived by her daughter Jennifer Midgley and son Jake Midgley both of Orland, CA.
Francey will be laid to rest on Monday August 3, 2020 at the Masonic Cemetery in Orland, CA at 10am. Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary is handling all the arrangements.

Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sweet-Olsen Family Simple Cremations
722 Oak St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-1732
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 28, 2020
Such a wonderful lady. She was so friendly and sweet. We will truly miss you and feel blessed to have known you. Rest Easy.
Lisa Schumann
Friend
July 28, 2020
Francey was a wonderful bestie. I could always depend on her and could share anything with her without any judgement. She was full of love. Bestie I do and will continue to miss you immensely. Enjoy your streets of gold and your mansion.
Deedra Bryan
Friend
