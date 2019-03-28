Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cattlemen's
Petaluma, CA
Frederic Samuel Schell

Frederic Samuel Schell passed away at his Petaluma home March 14, 2019 at age 79. He owned San Francisco-based Beacon Electric Company, which he sold prior to retirement. Thereafter, he continued pursuing his many interests, including classic vehicles, and designing turquoise jewelry. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed being outside, cutting wood, planting trees, working in his garden, and regularly hunting and fishing with friends of whom there were many. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Schell, his daughters Karen Hess of Petaluma, CA, and Joanne Schell of Samamish, WA, and his grandson Lukas Hess of Petaluma, CA.
There will be a memorial celebration from 2 p.m.–5 p.m., Friday, March 29 at Cattlemen's in Petaluma.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Mar. 28, 2019
