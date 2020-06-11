Frederick Geers

March 18, 1955 - April 1, 2020

Frederick (Fred) Geers passed away at home in San Francisco in his sleep on April 1, 2020, from congestive heart failure. Fred was 65. A kind and sensitive man with an offbeat sense of humor, Fred was fondly loved by all who knew him. True to his values, he followed his muse in leading a creative life, expressing his wit, intelligence, and big heart in writing, cooking, theater, and design.

Fred was born on March 18, 1955 in Fresno, California, and grew up in Petaluma. After graduating from Petaluma High, he attended San Francisco State College. He worked for many years as a freelancer and technical writer in the software industry, and also as a talented chef at a number of restaurants in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, as well as San Francisco, where he spent most of his adult life. At home in the challenging, fast-paced culinary environment, Fred took great pleasure in providing delicious and satisfying nourishment to people. At the time of his death, he was employed at Episcopal Community Services, feeding the homeless and the needy.

Fred is survived by a sister, Ione Dalziel of Penngrove, niece and nephew Angela and Thomas Winslow of Petaluma, as well as many cousins. No memorial events are currently scheduled during this difficult time of social distancing. To express your sympathy, a donation may be made in Fred's name to Episcopal Community Services.



