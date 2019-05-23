|
Gail Lynn Herrmann
Gail Lynn Herrmann, 70, passed away on April 16, 2019, from complications related to kidney disease. Gail was born in San Francisco on March 24, 1949, and lived in the Sunset District. At age 14, she moved to Marin and graduated from Redwood High School in 1967. In 1975, she moved to her permanent home in Petaluma with her husband of 44 years, Steven Robert Herrmann, who preceded her in death in 2016.
As the family matriarch, holiday celebrations were often held in her home. She was a trusted confidant and mother figure to many people of all ages and especially loved her role as "Yia Yia" – Greek for Grandmother.
Gail's sarcastic sense of humor and witty one-liners made people laugh in any given moment, even when she was wildly inappropriate. There was never a dull moment when in her company, as people were drawn to her down-to-earth nature, fun-loving personality, and infectious enthusiasm for life's little pleasures such as Giants baseball, penny slots at the casino, and live Bruno Mars concerts.
Gail is sorely missed by her son Michael (Nancy), daughter Nikki (Wanshun), sister Marti (Ricky), brother Ted, grandchildren Courtnie, Demetri, and Sophie, nephew Bryan, many cousins who lovingly referred to her as "Cousin Gege" and a vast network of friends.
A celebration of life was held on April 26, 2019 at the Petaluma Golf and Country Club.
Donations in Gail's name may be made to an organization she loved volunteering for – The Petaluma Policing Foundation, Attn: Jennifer Pritchard, 969 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from May 23 to May 26, 2019