Gary Eugene Lucas
Gary Eugene Lucas, a long time Rohnert Park and Petaluma, CA resident, passed away on April 6, 2019 in Fairfax, CA.
Gary was born in Tacoma, WA on November 9, 1947 but grew up in San Pablo, CA. He was the eighth child of eight children and was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Edna Lucas, and siblings Betty, Shirley, Vince and Virginia (twins), Geraldine, and Sherman (Joe).
In his youth, Gary served in the Marines and remained a Reserve for seven years. He made a living driving trucks but always centered his life around being an active and loving father and grandfather.
Besides enjoying time with family and friends, Gary was a huge basketball and football fan. His primary hobby was golf; he truly loved golfing.
Even after being diagnosed with ALS, Gary tried to live everyday as he normally would - spreading laughter, love, and friendship. His grace in facing a devastating disease was a great example for all his loved ones. He will be missed always and forever.
Gary is survived by his twin brother Craig Lucas and sister-in-law Jane Lucas of Salem, OR, his sister-in-law Helen Johnson Lucas of Tacoma, WA, his children Kim Duckworth of Petaluma, CA, Jody Lucas of Las Vegas, NV and Kristen Lewter of Ocala, FL; his grandchildren Tyler, Kallie, Lucas, Amia, Xavier, Maximus, and Joaquin; his two great grandchildren; his loving nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 26th at 1 p.m. at 518 B Street, Petaluma, CA. A reception will follow. All family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Gary's name to the ALS Association or to .
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on May 9, 2019