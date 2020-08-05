Gerald David Price

Gerald David Price, a well-known mountain climber in Petaluma passed away on July 11, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Survived by wife, Ping Zhao, and daughter, Jeffrie S. Price, sister Jacqueline Wollenberg, brother Christopher Price and nieces and nephews.

Jerry was born on December 14, 1933 in Fresno, California. He was a lifetime athlete and an avid mountain climber. In 1950, at age of 17, he climbed first 14,000 ft. peaks followed Hillary and Tenzing. In 1956, he graduated from San Jose State University awarded a varsity letter in skiing racing: downhill, slalom, jumping and cross county. He climbed Matterhorn in 1977, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials: Yachting-Soling Class in 1984, traversed Joh Muir Trial self-contained 221 miles in eight and a half days in 1989, climbed Mt. Rainer 1990, Mt. Aconcagua 22,834 ft. in 1992, Denali in 1993 and climbed to Camp III on Mount Everest in 1995. He visited Lhasa Tibet and went a circle around Mount Kailash in 2007. He always dreamed to climb Mount Everest again. He loved to bring mountain climbers climbing in the snow for Everest climb training in Mount Shasta. In March he met Father Ephram Tillya, St. Isabella's Parish in hospital. He was very emotional when he knew him coming from the highlands of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Jerry climbed the mountain with Everest Peace Project group in 2005 at age of 72. Father Ephram offered a prayer according Jerry's will.

He had been a high degree of visibility in community and very active participant in community affairs. He was President of Marina Lions Club, San Francisco in 1986-1987, President of San Francisco Host Lions Club in 1988-1989 and lifetime member of advisory of Lions Eye Foundation of California and Nevada. He had been stock and bond broker for 51 years.

