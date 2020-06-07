Gerald J. "Jerry" SullivanDecember 9, 1942 - June 2, 2020Jerry passed away June 2, 2020 after a very long illness. He is survived by Shirley Peck, the love of his life for 32 years. Son of the late Lester and Dorothy Sullivan. Survived by his son Kelly and granddaughter Paige. His brother Ellis (Pat), and Shirley's son, Kevin Peck and his daughters Madeline and Bella.Jerry graduated from St. Vincent High in 1961 and worked with his Dad and brother for Culligan Water Conditioning for years and later owned Sullivan Brothers along with Ellis and Kelly. Jerry proudly served in the Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam War as an airplane mechanic at Hamilton Field.Jerry loved cars, especially his "69" Chevelle's. He was a member of the Pacer Car Club of Petaluma. He also loved sports, had "49er" season tickets for years and was there for the "catch". He also loved to hunt, fish, BBQ and play "31".We couldn't have not gotten through these last years with all the help from our faithful friends, Bob and Francine Hatfield, a heartfelt thank you.A celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made in Jerry's memory to Fresenius Medical (Kidney) Care, 715 Southpoint Blvd., Suite A, Petaluma, CA 94954.