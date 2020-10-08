Grace Asien

July, 1926 - August 13, 2020

Grace Petersen Asien was born and raised in Petaluma, graduating from Petaluma High School during WWII. She worked at numerous Petaluma businesses during this time. Upon marrying, she moved to Santa Rosa and raised three children, plus helped run the family business, Asien's Appliance, where she retired at the age of 80. She was always known for her lively spirit and sense of humor. She was very active with Day Tripping, going to Giants baseball games and spring training, plays, and cross-country trips. She especially enjoyed the famous "Mystery Tours". She was surprised on her 80th birthday with a Day Tripping tour of her life in Sonoma County. Grace was a remarkable woman, living independently in her home of 70 years. She passed away at home surrounded by her family just a few short weeks after her 94th birthday. She was predeceased by her son, Larry (Bonnie), and her sister, Genevieve Chaney. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Schwaberow (Micah) and Sharon Wynne (Tony). She greatly enjoyed her 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Grace will be laid to rest in a private service at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma next to her parents. Grace expressed her disappointment on the Sunday before she passed, that she may not be around to vote for a new President in November. In remembrance of Grace, please vote.



