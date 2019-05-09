|
Gunnart Kissmann
April 18, 1937 - May 2, 2019
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Born in Latvia, he spent his childhood in Germany and came to America in 1956. He worked at various jobs before being drafted into the US Army – leaving as a sergeant in the military police. He worked at various jobs before becoming a carpenter and General Contractor building many custom homes in Sonoma and Marin counties. Gunnart is survived by his loving wife Sally of 55 years, sons Doug of South Lake Tahoe and Steve (Dawna) of Petaluma, grandchildren Kyle and Brianna, sister Renate Bohn (Martin) of Petaluma, brother Kurt of Parker, CO, brother-in-law George Martin (Holly) of Winchester, CT, his favorite hunting buddy Nick Bursio, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed. At his request, there will be no service.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on May 9, 2019