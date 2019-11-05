|
|
Harold Griffith
Harold Griffith passed away on October 24th, 2019, in the home he built. He was 87 years old. Harold lived in Cotati for 85 years; he attended Cotati School and graduated from Petaluma HS in 1949. He went to SRJC then to UC Davis where he played football for the Aggies and was a charter member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He graduated in 1954 with a BS in Animal Science.
Harold took over his family chicken ranch but found his lifelong career in real estate. He initially managed Carrie Realty in Cotati until he started his own business, Rancho Realtors. He served as president for the Sonoma County Multiple Listing Service and as a director of the Northbay Assoc of Realtors.
In 1956, Harold joined the Cotati Volunteer Fire Department. He was a firefighter, assistant chief, and board director for the Cotati and Rancho Adobe Fire districts for 63 years.
He married Sena Yoakley in 1961. Together they nurtured their children and grandchildren, instilling a strong work ethic and value of friends and family. Harold enjoyed traveling, abalone diving, fishing in Alaska and vegetable gardening.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents Robert Griffith and Anna Marty, his wife Sena and his brother, Earl Griffith. He is survived by his partner Martha Gustafson, his children Karen Griffith (Lou Breuer), Bob Griffith (Amber) and Debbie Gassman (Kevin), his grandchildren, Annie Breuer (David Zimmerman), Maggie Breuer, Katie Breuer, Jackie Machado (Nick), Sena Griffith and Bobby Griffith, and great-grandchildren, Nora, Maya, Carrie, Emma and Luke.
A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, November 10, 12-4 at the Petaluma Elks Club.
Donations may be made to the Rancho Adobe Firefighters Association (RAFD.org) or the organization of your choice.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019