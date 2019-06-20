|
Harry Joseph Costa
Harry Costa passed away on June 13th, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by family and his long-time caregiver Isaac Manulevu. He was 95 years old. Harry was born August 6th, 1923 in Sebastopol to Antonio and Elsie Costa. At age five, Harry moved to Petaluma. He attended school in Petaluma where he met Anna Fehler. They were married for 68 years until her death July 13, 2013. Harry served in the Army during World War II. While in the Army he worked in the hospital to care for wounded soldiers. After the Army Harry worked for Nulaid, Poultry Producers, Coca Cola and Industrial Vending. Towards the end of his career he decided to branch out on his own and start "Costa Vending". Harry and Ann enjoyed dancing, traveling, boating, water skiing, RVing, and motorcycling. They were members of the Thunderbirds of Sonoma County, Elk members and Sirs. One of Harry's passions was helping out at the Mary Isaac Kitchen "COTS" where he met lots of people. He would go there every day to have coffee and say hello. Harry is survived by his children: Toni (Tobby) Bracht, Holly (Norman) Gannon, Julie (Jimmi) Martinoni, and Jay Costa; grandchildren: Tami Gannon, Heather (Chris) Cheney, Melissa (Peter) Arno, Dustin (Elizabeth) Martinoni, and Crystal (Cory) Norris; and six great-grandchildren and one on the way. The family would like to acknowledge Harry's wonderful caregivers Isaac Manulevu and Willy Rokotuiviwa for their care and kindness. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Petaluma for their care. Celebration of life will be held at a later time. In honor of Harry, donation may be made to "COTS' of Petaluma https://give.cots.org or to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma CA 94952.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from June 20 to June 23, 2019