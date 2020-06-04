Helen H. (Ching) Chow

Helen Hase Chow (94) of Kaneohe, HI and formerly of Petaluma, CA, transitioned to her eternal home due to natural causes on May 15, 2020 in Kaneohe.

Helen was born on June 25, 1925, in Hanford, CA, one of nine children born to Goichi and Ura Hase. Upon graduation from Hanford High School, she earned a BA degree in Social Welfare at UC Berkeley, and attended San Francisco Theological Seminary. She then moved to San Bernardino, CA where she met and married her first husband, Frederick Ching, in 1956. They moved to Petaluma, CA in 1965, and she later worked in the front office at Petaluma High School. Following Frederick's death in 1990, she married Thomas Chow and moved to Kaneohe in 1992.

Helen lived a full and joyful life, devoted to serving her family and God, and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church. She loved the theater, opera, music and travel. She took great pride in the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and made it a priority to attend all their activities and milestone events. She was also well-known for her cooking, preparing her favorite recipes for countless family meals and celebrations. Helen left a loving legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend whose presence will be missed greatly.

Helen is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Chow of Kaneohe; three children: Gordon (Anna) Ching of Riverbank, CA; Dr. Stephen (Dr. Lori Kam) Ching of Folsom, CA; Kristel (Mark) Larsen of Bloomington, IL; four step-children: Susan (David) Todani of Honolulu; Kathy Pang of Honolulu; Clifford (Nara) Chow of Kula, HI; and Darryl Chow of Honolulu; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Dr. Ruth Matsuura of Hilo, HI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Frederick Ching, and seven brothers and sisters.

In accordance with Helen's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. Her ashes will be scattered in the waters off a cherished family home on Oahu (in the same location as her first husband Frederick) during a private family ceremony.



