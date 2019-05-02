|
|
Helen "Arlene" Thompson
Helen "Arlene" Thompson passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 after a very, very long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. Arlene was born to Gail and Helen Thomas on May 18, 1939 in Modesto, California. As a child, she and her four younger siblings lived and went to school in many towns from the central valley to Pt. Reyes and Olema, most of the time living on dairies where her father was employed. She was the 1957 Queen of the West Marin Junior Livestock Show. She graduated from Tomales High School in 1957 and went on to Key Punch School in San Francisco. In 1957, Arlene met her love, Bud Thompson, at 4-H summer camp in Las Posadas, CA.
Arlene was an incredibly loving mother to three children Jennifer Spencer (Jeff), Mark Thompson (Allyson) and her foster son, Larry Thompson. She was especially proud of and loved spending time with her grandchildren Allison (Lyle) McKeany, Ben Spencer, Casey Spencer, Sandi Spencer, David Spencer and her two great-granddaughters, Sara Gail and Emily Arlene.
Arlene worked at Liberty School and Wilson School as a bookkeeper, and finally for Rancho Cotate High School as a secretary to the guidance counselors, until her retirement in 2001.
Arlene was very social and loved to spend time with friends and family. She loved to entertain, travel, shop, camp and play cribbage. She was her happiest when she could combine all these activities, which she often did.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Tim Thomas and Margaret Clarkston, several dear friends and her loving husband of 49-1/2 years. She is survived by her brother Chris (Diane) Thomas, several nieces and nephews and many, many lifelong friends.
The family would like to express their immense gratitude to her caregiver of the last almost four years, Sally.
There will be a Celebration of the wonderful life she led on Saturday, May 18, 2019. We will gather at the Youth, Ag and Leadership Foundation, 6445 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park from 3:00-7:00. Please bring your favorite memories and stories to share. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma or the Northbay .
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on May 2, 2019