|
|
Henry James Mazzucotelli
Henry James Mazzucotelli, 82 of Petaluma passed peacefully at his home on August 9, 2019. Henry was born June 17,1937 in Salinas, California to the late John and Sylvia (Corda) Mazzucotelli. He is survived by his elder brother, John Mazzucotelli and predeceased by younger sister, Doreen Hutchinson. Henry graduated from Salinas High School and attended Hartnell College. He served in the Army National Guard for 5 years and worked for PG&E for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Nicasio Druids, Native Sons of the Golden West and the Swiss Club. Henry was an avid sports fan and a longtime season ticket holder for the San Francisco 49ers. Henry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Josie (Caquatte), his children, Jim (Tina) and Joe (Annette) Mazzucotelli and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from Noon to 4:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass, Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. Private interment for family will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Hospice of Petaluma or your favorite local charity
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019