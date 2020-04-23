|
James Davison
April 13, 2020
James Chase Davison passed away April 13 2020 at 54 years of age, from heart failure. A resident of Petaluma, CA. Survived by his parents George and Lois Davison of San Rafael, CA, sister Jenny Davison of San Anselmo, CA, nephew Michael Patterson of Gold Beach, OR, aunt Benita Davidson of Niles, IL and several cousins.
An accident in high school left Jim a paraplegic. Modern medicine allowed him to be with us for almost 55 years. He lived independently in his own house and worked for awhile at Lucas Arts and Entertainment. He was able to travel around the U.S. He was an ardent 49ers fan and attended games through this past season. He also liked to attend races at Sears Point Raceway.
There will be no services. The family would like to thank his many excellent doctors and nurses that took care of him over the years, and his many loyal and helpful friends.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Apr. 23, 2020