1/1
James L. Soldate
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Soldate
At the age of 75, Jim Soldate, a descendent of the pioneer Nauert and Soldate families, passed away after a sudden, short battle with cancer on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Sandy (Giacomelli) Soldate. He was the cherished father of Shelly Ronan (Pat) and Lori Bianchini (Tony). He was the loving Nono to his precious granddaughters Hailey Ronan and Maddie and Paige Bianchini. He was the brother of Bill and Betty Soldate. His father and mother, Earl and Dorothy Soldate, preceded him. He leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews.
Jim, a native of Petaluma was born on April 17, 1945. He was a 1963 graduate of Petaluma High School where he was a true athlete and excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. He later graduated from Santa Rosa Jr. College with his AA. He was a 40-year employee of PG & E working as a Senior Estimating Engineer. He was an active member and treasurer of GGC Incorporated. Jim loved life and people. He was involved in many clubs and organizations throughout Sonoma County including, a long time member of the, Flying O Gun Club, Petaluma Outdoorsmen, Native Sons of the Golden West, Good Old Boys and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was extremely proud to have earned the honor of being an Eagle Scout and his involvement in the National Guard.
Jim's deep love of nature was evident in all his favorite activities. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He looked forward to every deer, duck, and salmon/crab season. He spent every chance he could enjoying the outdoors. Jim was an amazing cook. He loved to cook for large groups of people. He was well known for having the best BBQ chicken, steak, and duck in town. For years he prepared the meals at the annual retired PG&E employee dinner. He was the lead BBQer at our annual 4th of July celebration and the annual Nauert family reunion. Thanksgiving will not be the same without his famous turkey and homemade dressing. His homemade salami was a treasured treat adored by all.
Jim loved to explore new areas. He and Sandy traveled to all the Hawaiian Islands, cruised to Alaska, enjoyed B & B's in Mendocino, traveled to Puerto Rico and Mexico several times, and loved spending the summers at Blue Lakes with his family and friends. Jim embraced life and he was a man who exemplified honesty, hard work, compassion, laughter, and the importance of family. He was regarded as a second father to his niece and nephews. His legacy will live on through the life lessons he taught his daughters, nieces and nephews, and granddaughters. He was a man who lived each day to its fullest and saw the goodness in everyone and everything. He leaves us with the words "always be humble and kind".
Due to the COVID virus, a private family service was held on Saturday, August 22 at Parent Sorensen Mortuary followed by a reception for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Petaluma River.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
August 22, 2020
Dear Sandy and family, we are so sorry to hear of Jim's passing, our thoughts and prayers are with you , Love Ron and Cathy Tobn
Cathy and Ron Tobin
Family
August 21, 2020
Dear Sandy and Family,
So sorry to hear about the loss of Jim for you and the girls.
Be as strong as you can be during this most difficult time. I’m sorry you have to go through this.
My thoughts and prayers are with all of your family. Love Alice Radtkey
Alice Radtkey
Friend
August 21, 2020
A cherished classsmate and a truly wonderful person. He will be missed by all and accepted into Heaven with much love.
Elizabeth Reider
Classmate
August 20, 2020
Sandi, I send my deepest condolences to you and your family at the loss of your husband, father, and grandfather. I send a warm hug to all of you.
Lani Lewis Smiley
Classmate
August 20, 2020
Thinking of you Sandy and all the family. We are so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. We haven't seen you in a number of years but lots of laughs and times we spent together many years ago. Hugs.
Jim and Nancy Dempsey
August 20, 2020
Sandy and family, I am so sorry for your loss.
My thoughts are with you during difficult time.
Hugs, Maggie Carlson
Maggie Carlson
Friend
August 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to Sandy and family.
Mike Stafford
Friend
August 20, 2020
Rest In Peace dear Jim Gods Blessings for you and your family
Patti Ott
Friend
August 20, 2020
Jim will always be remembered by Lee and I as an honorable husband, son, brother, father, nonno, uncle and friend. We will miss him dearly. Our deepest sympathy goes out to you, Sandy, and your family.
Lynne Thompson
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sandi, so sorry for your loss. You will be in my
Prayers.
Pam Hubbs-Kaminska
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Sandy and Family
So sorry to hear of Jim’s passing always enjoyed visiting with him during Duck season at the Ranch
Our deepest sympathies to you,
Stella Joyce & Suzi
Suzi Corda
Friend
August 20, 2020
Prayers to Sandy and family
Darryl Pomi
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
My prayers go out to the family. So very sorry to hear about your loss Sandy..
RIP Jim..
Linda Lehto
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Our thoughts and Prayers are with the family.
Ron & Lupe Malnati
Friend
August 20, 2020
I worked with Jim one summer at a hardware store in Petaluma, when we were both still in high school. He was a humble, kind, hard-working guy -- unassuming and modest. That is all reflected beautifully in the obituary. My sincere condolences to Sandy and the family.
Bill Fishman
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Evelyn Ryan
Classmate
August 20, 2020
What a terrible loss. He was one of the good guys and my sincere and deepest condolences are sent to Sandy and family. God bless you all! RIP Jim.
Evelyn Ryan
Classmate
August 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to you Sandy and your family. I'm very sorry for your loss.
Jackie Chandler
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sandy and family, and Betty. We were very sorry to hear about Jim. We were fortunate to know him, and enjoy his wonderful barbeque chicken and salami, for so many years. Our thoughts are with you.
Dennis and Debbie
Dennis & Debbie Simontacchi
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sandy and family, I’m so very sorry for your loss of Jim. Such a shock and so very sad. God Bless you all. ❤ Betty
Betty Caletti
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved