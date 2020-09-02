1/1
Jean Catherine Grob
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Catherine Grob
On Saturday August 29, 2020, Jean Catherine Grob passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was born, raised and lived her whole life in Petaluma and was a longtime volunteer for Hospice of Petaluma and Petaluma Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Grob and son, Larry Grob. She leaves behind her daughter, Diane Sweeney (Walt) of Colusa and grandchildren Steven Grob (Adria), Tina Malilay, LeeAnn Price, Stephanie Gomez, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Thank you to Jennifer Wagers who took such wonderful care of mom.
At Jean's request no services will be held. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved