Jean Lee Elvin


Jean Lee Elvin Obituary
Jean Lee Elvin
Jean Lee Elvin was born on August 16, 1943 in Petaluma, California to John S. Elvin, Jr. and Marge (McCapes) Elvin. She graduated from high school in Petaluma and went on to attend Santa Rosa Junior College. She worked at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. Jean enjoyed the outdoors, taking her dogs for walks or going on long walks herself as well as golfing. She was also a fabulous cook. What Jean relished most of all was time with her family. She moved to Branson two years ago from Petaluma to be closer to her loved ones.
Jean entered into rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Pat Elvin.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Elvin and wife Carol of Blue Eye, MO; niece, Amanda Griffin of New Hampshire; nephew, David Elvin of California and three great nephews.
Burial will be in Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma, California. Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Mar. 28, 2019
