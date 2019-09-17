|
Jennie Marie Hallbrown
a probable heart attack on September 8, 2019. She was raised in West Marin, graduating with honors from Tomales High School, in 1997. Jennie attended Santa Rosa and Yuba Community Colleges, studying liberal arts and veterinary sciences. Her true passion, which she discovered in the last few years, was as an artist. She was also a strong advocate for social justice. Jennie is survived by her ten-year-old son Brandon Reynolds; mother Catherine Hall and her husband Angelo Sacheli; father John Brown and his partner Valerie Wong; brothers Michael and Dominic Sacheli and their respective wives, Angela and Tanya. Jennie had a nephew, Dylan, nieces Taylor and Fiona and cousins on the Hall, Sacheli, Brown, Newbold and Kreuzer sides, whom she dearly loved. She also loved her three cats and her dog.
A memorial service will be held on a later date in the Bay Area
A GoFundMe account has been setup to help with the resettlement and various expenses that Brandon will incur in his new life. The Only Official GoFundMe account for Brandon approved by his family is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/single-parent-leaves-behind-son-gone-too-soon
