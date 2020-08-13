Joan KellyOctober 27, 1942 - August 7, 2020Joan Kelly was a true pioneer, a trailblazer, an adventurer. Joan started her life October 27, 1942,born in Salt Lake City, Utah. First daughter to Leland Eugene Stapley and Carol Jean (Haslam)Stapley. Joan has six siblings separated by 25 years from oldest to youngest. She was the matriarchto her siblings: Neil (Sandra) Stapley; Gail (Rich) Lakey; Brent (Robin) Stapley; Robyn (Fred) Cole;Adam Stapley; and Jed (Sheri) Stapley. She enjoyed her annual visits and shared in many familyreunions and road trips, keeping her family the most important priority in both her personal lifeand current adventures. Joan was a certified private pilot, a master baker, interior designer andowner and operator of Two Niner Diner for the last 29 years.Joan was always up for a spontaneous adventure. At 22 years old, she threw caution to the wind,hopped in the passenger seat of her best friend's thunderbird convertible, and made the roadtrip from Salt Lake City to San Francisco in 1964 for a job at Lipton Tea Company. It was at animpromptu party in San Francisco that she would meet the love of her life, Daniel Kelly. In 1972the Kelly family moved north from Fairfax to Petaluma where they settled for the rest of theirlives.Joan and Dan were married in February 1964 and remained devoted for 53 years prior to Dan'spassing in 2017. Their loving union resulted in family abound: three beautiful children; Matthew(Vicki) Kelly, Melissa (Ron) Friedrichsen, Nathan (Corriene) Kelly; ten grandchildren: Amanda,Ashley and Casey Kelly; Kayla and Nicholas Friedrichsen; Jessica (George) Reis; Tommy, NathanJr., Sophie and Emily Kelly; and two great grandchildren; Amelia and Angelina Reis. Joan hadnumerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friendships. Joan's spirit and connection tofamily will continue through all that knew her. We are grateful for every day we had to sharewith her. Due to COVID 19 no formal services will be held. Please make your donations to StJude in her memory. Please toast her at 5 pm Friday, August 14th and 21st. She did love herhappy hours!