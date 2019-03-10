|
Johannes Jordt
Johannes Jordt passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Erika, cherished father of five children, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and a great grandson due in July.
After growing up in Germany, he immigrated to Petaluma, Ca. He was an active member of the Hermann Sons Lodge in Petaluma for over sixty years. Family and friends were his life. With a smile for everyone and always a story to tell, he brought joy and laughter to many.
A celebration of life to honor Johannes will be held at Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon. The family will hold a private memorial at his gravesite. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019