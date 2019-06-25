|
John Raymond Kennedy
John Raymond Kennedy died at home with loved ones at his side in the early morning hours of his 67th birthday following a difficult battle with cancer. He was born June 21,1952 in Long Beach, California, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1970, and attended Sacramento State University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Recreation and Park Administration in 1977. After college, John worked for the US Forest Service leading Youth Conservation Corps crews in forest management. He married Dorothy Patch in June of 1981 and two months later completed a Masters of Science Degree in Recreation and Parks Administration at Sacramento State University. The couple then relocated to Tucson, Arizona where they lived for the next three years and started a family. John became a docent at the renowned Arizona Sonora Desert Museum and worked for the Pima County Air Quality Control District.
In 1984 the young family moved back to California where John started his work with the US Environmental Protection Agency. Over the next 31 years he would fill several roles in the Air and Superfund divisions at EPA Region 9. Among his significant accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in establishing a protocol for identifying and evaluating the potential health hazards of wildfire smoke. This is the system that was used to inform the public about air quality during the recent wildfires in Northern California. He also served as the Homeland Security Coordinator for EPA Region 9 and helped establish the California Air Response Planning Alliance.
Following his retirement in 2014 John remained connected to the EPA mission through the Environmental Protection Network, an organization of agency alumni who advocate for environmental interests from outside the government. He also regularly joined other local EPA retirees on hikes of local trails. Additionally, he served as a docent at the Pt. Reyes National Seashore Visitors Center, a role which he delighted in.
Retirement also allowed John to engage more fully in Petaluma, the community he loved and called home for over 35 years. He was an active member in the St. James Catholic Parish participating in music, the Parish Council, and the community garden planted on Parish grounds. John helped establish the Petaluma Community Relations Council for which he wrote the mission statement, facilitated meetings, and organized informational programs.
John is survived by his wife, Dorothy Patch-Kennedy, son Adam Kennedy, daughter Brie Kennedy Severn and son-in-law Jason Severn, granddaughters Clare and Chloe Severn, his mother Delia Kennedy, brothers Tim Kennedy and Chris Kennedy, sisters Louise Lahola and Lisa Bell, as well as numerous brothers and sisters in-law, and nieces and nephews who adore him. John was preceded in death by his father John Joseph Kennedy.
A funeral mass will be held in John's honor on Friday, June 28, 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, Petaluma. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to a cause close to John's heart: Committee on the Shelterless/ COTS (www.cots.org) or Point Reyes National Seashore Association (ptreyes.thankyou4caring.org). For additional information, please visit: www.ParentSorensen.com.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from June 25 to June 27, 2019