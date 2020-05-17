John William De JongFebruary 24, 1926 - May 13, 2020John grew up on a dairy farm, so it was only natural that he wanted to continue the family tradition of being a farmer.Born in Hanford, CA, eighth child of a family of eight sons and one daughter. He attended elementary and high school in the small town of Ripon, where the family moved. There he was active in FFA and Sports. He graduated Ripon Union High School in 1943.In 1957, after 14 years in the dairy business, John sold his 125 dairy herd and at age 31, with wife and children, went back to school. He attended Modesto Jr. College and later Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, earning his BS, MA and Ag Teaching Credential.John moved the family to Petaluma on a one year teaching assignment, and ended up staying. He worked in the Ag Department at Petaluma High School for 29 years, working alongside Bill King and Ron Head.Guiding thousands of young people into agriculture-related careers, he was awarded CA Teacher of Excellence, National FFA Association's Honorary American Farmer Degree, and inducted into the CA Ag Teachers Association's Agriculture Hall of Fame.John is predeceased by his beloved wife Connie, married in 1946, and his grandson Christopher. He is survived by his four children Dave (Kathi), Deedee, Duane (Frances), Don (Ann); grandchildren Tracy Thomas McGovert, Eric Wheat, Darren Wheat, Shannon DeJong, Morgan DeJong, Dylan DeJong, Cotter DeJong; and two great-grandchildren Ireland and Zachariah. Final Resting Place: Ripon Cemetery, Ripon, CA.The family thanks Dr. Aye, Dr. Marsland, Dr. Ryan, and their staff; Hospice Petaluma; and John's caretaker of 4 yrs, Maraia Druava, for the care shown to him.A visitation will be held 10-2pm on Tuesday May 19 at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, Petaluma. Please respect COIVD19 procedures. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to: John DeJong Award Scholarship Fund PHS: Ag Dept, 201 Fair Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, or: Ripon Christian Foundation, 435 Maple Ave, Ripon, CA 95366.