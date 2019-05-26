|
Judie (Jacobs) Peterson
Judie L. Peterson, age 76, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019 at home in Petaluma, California. She was born November 3, 1942 in Springfield, Illinois to Laurence and Dorothy Jacobs.
Judie graduated from Feitshans High School in Springfield 1960. She received a nursing degree from Santa Rosa Junior College and a degree in Art from Sonoma State University. She was in house artist for Pac Bell Yellow Pages in Oakland for many years before first working at Sonoma Mission Inn as a massage therapist and then as artist in faux painting business. Her art was a big part of her life everyday - she thrived on painting and sculpture. She loved her cats, chickens and dogs – Kitty and especially her Italian Greyhounds Ellee, Cosmo, and Ditto.
Over the past six years, she dealt with heart issues before she recently suffered a series of strokes, each one left her more and more disabled and in pain. Petaluma Hospice was a great comfort to her throughout the final 14 months.
She loved to travel, enjoying trips to Arizona and New Mexico; along the Oregon coast and in 2016 to Michigan and Illinois. Judie is missed dearly by many friends, her husband, Ervand, older sister Karon and younger brother Laurence (Marsha) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, older sister Dona and younger brother Jan.
A private celebration of life was held.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from May 26 to May 30, 2019