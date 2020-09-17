1/1
Julia Kurtek
1923 - 2020
Julia Kurtek
October 10, 1923 - September 10, 2020
Julia Kurtek, a longtime resident of Petaluma, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. She was born in Crabtree, Arkansas to Dora and Jethro Tester. She was predeceased by husband, Elmer Kurtek Sr, and brothers Adrian, Eugene, Joel, and William, and sister Flo Owens. Julia leaves behind children Judy Hogan (Gene), Andrew Kurtek, Nancy Rapp (Wayne), Elmer Kurtek Jr, Dan Kurtek (Linda Zelaznowski), and grandchildren Michael, Melanie, Sarah, Phil, Sky, Leah and Dylan and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. After Elmer retired, they worked as property and hotel managers in various places. Wanting to make a contribution, she became a volunteer and a soldier in the Salvation Army for many years. She only saw the good in people.
She was a fantastic cook and loved to host large family gatherings. Julia loved quilts and gardening. She enjoyed traditional Italian music and was usually working on jigsaw puzzles. Julia never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She was a compassionate, giving person who cared more about others than herself. May the strength of her love carry the souls of generations yet to come. Memorial donations could go to Redwood Empire Food Bank. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.adobecreekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
September 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to everyone. I know Aunt Julia hadn't been herself for some time and it was very difficult to see her like that. I so enjoyed my visits with her. She was always so positive and joyful. The pride and love she felt for all of you was limitless. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in eternal peace.
MARGIE (CAUBLE) ROBBINS-BLACK
Family
September 15, 2020
Sweet, sweet Aunt Julia, I will miss you very much. Love and prayers to all of my cousins.
Lisa Owens Dean
Family
September 15, 2020
Sweet memories of a sweet lady! Our thoughts are with all of the Kurtek family.
Diana & Gerald Donaldson
Family
September 17, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
