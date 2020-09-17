Julia Kurtek
October 10, 1923 - September 10, 2020
Julia Kurtek, a longtime resident of Petaluma, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. She was born in Crabtree, Arkansas to Dora and Jethro Tester. She was predeceased by husband, Elmer Kurtek Sr, and brothers Adrian, Eugene, Joel, and William, and sister Flo Owens. Julia leaves behind children Judy Hogan (Gene), Andrew Kurtek, Nancy Rapp (Wayne), Elmer Kurtek Jr, Dan Kurtek (Linda Zelaznowski), and grandchildren Michael, Melanie, Sarah, Phil, Sky, Leah and Dylan and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. After Elmer retired, they worked as property and hotel managers in various places. Wanting to make a contribution, she became a volunteer and a soldier in the Salvation Army for many years. She only saw the good in people.
She was a fantastic cook and loved to host large family gatherings. Julia loved quilts and gardening. She enjoyed traditional Italian music and was usually working on jigsaw puzzles. Julia never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She was a compassionate, giving person who cared more about others than herself. May the strength of her love carry the souls of generations yet to come. Memorial donations could go to Redwood Empire Food Bank. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.adobecreekfuneralhome.com
.