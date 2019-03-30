|
|
Kathy Lynn Devoto
Kathy Lynn Devoto, age 60, passed away March 13, 2019. She was born on November 23rd, 1958 to David and Dorothy Devoto. She attended Petaluma schools and was a lifelong Sonoma County resident. Kathy's generous and caring spirit is evident in her donation of her living organs. She is survived by the love of her life her son Jeremy Scheiblich, father Dave Devoto, brothers Dave Devoto, Jim Devoto, and Vic Devoto, and sister Sue Nasworthy. She was predeceased by her mother Dorothy Dashwander. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2019