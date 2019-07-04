|
Kevin C. Olaeta
Kevin C. Olaeta, 31, a resident of Petaluma, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Kevin attended Petaluma High and Musicians Institute of Hollywood, where he learned guitar craft. He had a passion for music and was a great supporter of local bands and concerts at the Phoenix Theater. He also loved working on his motorcycles and car. Kevin demonstrated great skill working in his father's electrician business. Clients and friends were drawn to his cheerful, friendly personality. His kindness to all people and animals is a tribute to the beauty of his heart and soul.
Kevin was preceded in death last year by his oldest brother, Eli Olaeta, and is survived by his father, Lonnie Olaeta; his mother, Terri Jensen and step-father Byron of St. George, UT; his brother Ryan Olaeta of Rohnert Park; his sister Melissa Olsen and her husband Jared of Las Vegas; three nephews, Jonah, Lewis and Timmy; and one niece, Lindy. Kevin will be forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 745 N. Webster St., Petaluma, CA.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from July 4 to July 5, 2019